Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Drops By 8.9%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE DKL opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.79%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

