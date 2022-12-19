Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Declines By 8.9%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $115.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

