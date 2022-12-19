Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Declines By 8.8%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 620,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 471.6 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $127.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

