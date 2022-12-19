Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Grows By 6.5%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.