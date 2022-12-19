Short Interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Drops By 8.7%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $99,652,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $98,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.