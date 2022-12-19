Short Interest in HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Decreases By 9.0%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 3,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,896,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

