Short Interest in HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Decreases By 9.0%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,226,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 3,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,896,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
HUMBL Company Profile
