Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Drops By 8.9%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,627,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 9,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
JNNDF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
Japan Display Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.