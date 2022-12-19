Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Drops By 8.9%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,627,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 9,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

JNNDF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

