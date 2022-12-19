Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Drops By 10.8%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Levere Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LVRA stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Levere has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Levere

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Levere by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $10,915,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Levere by 375.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 450,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

