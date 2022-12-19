Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Grows By 6.7%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

