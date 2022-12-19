Short Interest in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Decreases By 9.1%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

