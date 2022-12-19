Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 8.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

