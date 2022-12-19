Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 8.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.