SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 24.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SkyWest by 109.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SkyWest by 76.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

