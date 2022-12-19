Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $93,308.16 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Smartsheet Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

