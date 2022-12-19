Snap Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.47 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,311,054 shares of company stock worth $10,497,077.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.