Snap Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%.

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.47 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,311,054 shares of company stock worth $10,497,077.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

