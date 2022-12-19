SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

