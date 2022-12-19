SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 4,066 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 11.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

AAPL opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.