Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($44.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.