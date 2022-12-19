Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €97.00 ($102.11) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($94.74) to €101.00 ($106.32) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sodexo from €94.00 ($98.95) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sodexo from €93.00 ($97.89) to €105.00 ($110.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Sodexo Dividend Announcement

About Sodexo

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

