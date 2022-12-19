Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

