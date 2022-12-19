Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,296 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 63,813 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,908 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 465.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,864 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 106,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

