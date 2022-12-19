Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Splunk in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi expects that the software company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splunk’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.39.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLK opened at $87.40 on Monday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

