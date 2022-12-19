SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

