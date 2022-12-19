Stolper Co Acquires 297 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stolper Co raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

