Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $14,966.18 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 478 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $14,966.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 123 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $3,621.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $14,816.00.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

