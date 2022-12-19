Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

