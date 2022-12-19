TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts have commented on TAGOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

