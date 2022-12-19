The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. UBS Group upped their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

