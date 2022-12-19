The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

