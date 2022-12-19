The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,959 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.32 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

