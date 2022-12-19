The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.