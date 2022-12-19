The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

