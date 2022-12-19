The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

