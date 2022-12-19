The Progressive Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 337,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

