The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $240.47 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

