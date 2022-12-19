The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 130.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after buying an additional 2,163,713 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

