The Wendy’s Company Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

