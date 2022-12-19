Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

TRI stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

