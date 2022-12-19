Tiaa Fsb Buys 355 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after buying an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

