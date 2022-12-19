Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $240.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

