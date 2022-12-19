Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Humana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Humana by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $503.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,161 shares of company stock worth $20,718,244 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.