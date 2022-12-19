Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in BP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $36.11.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Scotiabank lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

