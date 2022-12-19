Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 132.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $191.24 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

