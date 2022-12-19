Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.14 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

