Tiaa Fsb Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.92 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.