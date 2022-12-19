Tiaa Fsb Has $1.17 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in M&T Bank by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

