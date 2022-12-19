Tiaa Fsb Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 63.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.09 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

