Tiaa Fsb Has $1.51 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $621,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $285.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.34.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.