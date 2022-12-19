Tiaa Fsb Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

