Tiaa Fsb Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.50 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.