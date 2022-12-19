Tiaa Fsb Has $1.73 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $253.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

